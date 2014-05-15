McDermott's future in doubt as Carbone arrives

Carbone tweeted that he has joined Leeds as a 'special consultant to the board of directors for sport matters', and the former Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City striker is widely expected to help the English Championship club's new owner Massimo Cellino overhaul the staff.

Tweets followed showing pictures of Carbone at Elland Road - Leeds' home ground.

Media reports in April had speculated Carbone would replace McDermott as Leeds manager but the 42-year-old Italian's tweet indicates that is not the case.

Despite that, McDermott's future at Leeds appears tenuous after Cellino questioned why the former Reading boss had taken a holiday.

"I think at this moment the club is not managed by anybody," Cellino told ITV on Wednesday.

"Who's managing this club? Brian. Where's Brian?

"I send a letter to Brian - help us. He's on holiday to get some rest. He was tired I can understand. But why this kind of reaction?

"When asked what he said in his letter, Cellino added: 'Just let me know what he's planning for pre-season.

"What he's thinking for the future. What's his plan? What are his ideas?

"Where are the people that we pay wages to every month gone?

"Who gave them the permission? Who organised that? He's the manager."