McGregor may return for Rangers’ Betfred Cup semi-final against Hearts

Allan McGregor could return for Rangers’ Betfred Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Boss Steven Gerrard is confident that the veteran goalkeeper will have recovered from a knock that kept him out of the 4-0 win at Ross County on Wednesday night.

Gerrard reported no new problems from Dingwall with Borna Barisic shrugging off a kick while Brandon Barker (shoulder) and Jordan Jones (knee) are still working their way back.

Steven Naismith could feature for Hearts off the bench as he looks to return from the hamstring problem which has sidelined him for most of the season.

Jamie Walker and Glenn Whelan returned from the bench in midweek and have come through their comebacks without problems, while Peter Haring has also done some training as he fights his way back from a groin issue.

Loic Damour is suspended while Jake Mulraney (ankle), Craig Halkett (knee), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, Barker, Arfield, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Stewart, Foderingham.

Provisional Hearts squad: Pereira, Smith, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Bozanic, Whelan, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Morrison, Henderson, Wighton, Walker, White, Naismith, Doyle.