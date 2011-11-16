McLeish: Agbonlahor could yet face Spurs

Agbonlahor, who has been in impressive form for the West Midlands side this season, was forced to withdraw from the England squad for the recent friendlies with Spain and Sweden with a hamstring injury.

But McLeish believes the 25-year-old could yet feature at White Hart Lane on November 21.

"Gabby has not joined the group yet but we are hopeful he will be back towards the end of the week," McLeish was reported to have said by The Sun.

"I think he has got a chance for Tottenham. He has got a slight strain which guys like Gabby, with their explosive pace, can pick up.

"Gabby went to England in good faith and unfortunately came back with this little nick on his hamstring.

"It was the England medical guys who flagged it up for us."

The rapid forward has scored five goals in 11 league outings so far this term, linking up well with Darren Bent, a partnership Fabio Capello was believed to be keen on experimenting with at international level.