Medel calls for a more aggressive Inter

Roberto Mancini's men are just a point and two places behind their city rivals in mid-table with eight games remaining.

Medel knows Inter need a win to keep alive their faint hopes of qualification for next season's UEFA Europa League alive, as well as having the bragging rights.

"I hope it will be a good atmosphere and a good game," he said.

"We want to get the three points to give joy to the fans and to ourselves.

"We have to be aggressive. I played one of the most heartfelt derbies in the world with the shirt of Boca [Juniors, against River Plate].

"I know what it means. Milan are strong and have had an irregular season, like us. We respect them, but we do not fear anyone.

"We know we can give more. Mancini has made it clear. We try to improve day by day and with the coach the situation is very good.

"There are still many games and we will give it our all to enter Europe. Wearing the Inter shirt is not simple because it is one of the biggest clubs in the world."