Meet Christian Burgess, the English defender with a history degree thriving in the Belgian top flight

Less than four years ago, Christian Burgess was taking on the likes of Accrington Stanley and Wycombe Wanderers in League One; now, he's gearing up to face Liverpool in the Europa League.

The centre-back made the unusual move from Portsmouth to Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer of 2020 – and helped the Belgian side end their 48-year top-flight exile during his first season.

He was then a regular as USG almost won the Belgian Pro League title in their first campaign back at the level, finishing second and earning Europa League qualification – and reaching the quarter-finals of last season's competition.

And, as Barking-born Burgess tells FourFourTwo, it's been quite a ride.

Burgess spent five years with Portsmouth before joining Union Saint-Gilloise on a free transfer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When I signed my first professional contract [at Middlesbrough]," the 31-year-old says, "I remember [manager] Tony Mowbray telling me, 'It's a foot in the door for you, son – hopefully, you can make a good career out of the game, but don't stop your studies; make sure you have a plan B'."

Burgess was studying history at Teesside University at the time, and going pro gave him a big boost.

"The contract was enough money to get by," he continues. "It was about seeing if I could carve out a career and, when I look at where I am now, I think I've done more than that.

"I've been fortunate, especially with this move here to Belgium, that I've been able to experience European football and challenge for titles. It's been quite an unconventional journey, but I've loved every minute."

Burgess and USG have made a solid start to their 2023/24 league season, winning three and drawing one of their first five games.

They get their latest Europa League campaign underway against Toulouse later this month, with Austrian outfit LASK joining them and Liverpool in Group E.

Read more