Mel could leave West Brom post in June

The Spaniard was hired as Steve Clarke's successor in January and saw his side take a big step towards Premier League safety last weekend.

A 1-0 win over West Ham, West Brom's first triumph on home soil under Mel, lifted the club four points above the relegation zone.

However, Mel admits his future at The Hawthorns remains up in the air.

"My contract finishes after the Stoke City match (West Brom's final league game this season) and then we will have the meeting about the future," Mel said.

"My contract is private but we need this meeting with the chairman. It is an open contract, not a closed one. But if Pepe Mel says 'yes' and West Brom say 'yes', there is no problem."

Mel was not able to bring any staff with him when appointed, and is thought to be keen on bringing colleagues from his previous role at Real Betis to the Midlands if kept on.

The 51-year-old is hoping to bolster his ranks and ensure West Brom push on next season.

"If West Brom stay in the Premier League it is good work," Mel added.

"But I am an ambitious coach and I want more than safety. For me it's not enough that we finish 17th next season. I want more.

"It was a difficult situation in January, February and March. There were a lot of problems.

"But in the end, if West Brom are safe, we need to put measures in place so next year is even better. All things are important, not only players and not only staff.

"I want to listen to West Brom and exactly what they want for the future."