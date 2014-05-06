Mel seeking clarity over West Brom position

The Spaniard took over in January after the departure of Steve Clarke and following a difficult start to his rein, in which he went seven matches without winning, has since ensured the club's Premier League are all-but safe with two games to play.

Despite signing an 18-month contract, reports have been rife in recent weeks that the former Real Betis boss could leave at the end of the campaign and he has been linked with a return to his homeland with Malaga.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mel underlined his desire to sit down and discuss the situation with Albion chairman Jeremy Peace.

"I need to listen to what the chairman has to say." he said. "I want to know what he has in mind for the future of this club.

"I also want you to understand that I'm an ambitious person and I want to be able to have the arguments to put forward to take this club forward.

"What I want you to understand is I arrived here on January 14 and encountered many problems from the start.

"I had our best striker (Shane Long) sold to Hull City and then the (Nicolas) Anelka situation.

"We've had a lot of situations that needed resolving and then had a good April. With two games in hand to certify our safety means we have done very well.

"What I want to carry on is by improving and if that means certain talks need to be had with certain players they need to be had.

"If West Brom decide that it is me to carry on, those talks will need to be had. If I'm the West Brom manager next season everything will have to be done hand in hand together.

"There's also a lot of uncertainty regarding the players so it is important that everyone knows who is boss."

Albion face Sunderland, the team directly below them in the table, at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.