Melbourne City 2 Brisbane Roar 2: Kamau and Colazo seal City fightback

Melbourne City battled back from a two-goal deficit at half-time to claim a 2-2 draw at home to Brisbane Roar in the A-League.

Michael Valkanis' heavily depleted side – City headed into the match without nine players through either suspension on injury – fell behind in the 34th minute after Josh Rose tripped Brandon Borrello in the box.

Roar striker Jamie Maclaren stepped up to drive his spot-kick down the middle of the goal and beyond the veteran Thomas Sorensen, playing for City as Dean Bouzanis began his five-match ban for aiming a racial slur at Besart Berisha during last weekend's heated derby with Melbourne Victory.

Maclaren compounded the hosts' misery on the stroke of the interval when he scampered on to Manuel Arana's pass and slotted home his 10th of the season.

But Bruce Kamau latched on to Anthony Caceres' backheel to dispatch a low finish in the 58th minute and Nicolas Colazo followed Maclaren's lead three minutes later by converting from 12 yards after Dane Ingham fouled Nick Fitzgerald.

Brisbane remain two points and one place above City in third.