How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off time, preview

Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa today in the Premier League, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: key information • Date: Wednesday, 7 December 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Crystal Palace are in a rotten run of form, having won just one of the last six coming into Wednesday's meeting with Aston Villa.

The Eagles are underperforming compared to last season, perhaps hindered by their involvement in the UEFA Conference League.

Aston Villa are still hoping to secure Champions League qualification, and are nicely placed in third after 20 games played.

Ollie Watkins seems to have once again found his shooting boots, having netted again in the recent 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Palace vs Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the US

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa is one of several games available to stream live in the United States this week on Peacock.

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa is one of several games available to stream live in the United States this week on Peacock.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Is there a Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa free live stream?

No dedicated free-to-air broadcasters are showing the game, but you may be able to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Can I still get tickets to Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa?

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Palace's slump continued with a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United at the weekend.

It's now just one win in six and three wins in ten for Oliver Glasner's side, although a change in fortunes could catapult the Eagles up the table.

New signing Brennan Johnson made his debut against the Magpies after moving from Spurs, operating as a number ten alongside Yeremy Pino and Jean-Phillipe Mateta in attack.

Defender Nathaniel Clyne is likely to miss out after suffering what looked to be a groin problem at St. James' Park.

Villa beat Nottingham Forest comfortably to bounce back from their defeat at Arsenal.

Although the gap has now extended between themselves and the Gunners, Unai Emery's side is well positioned for a top-four spot heading into the second half of the campaign.

Watkins is once again amongst the goals, whilst Morgan Rogers continues to excel, with a place in England's 2026 World Cup squad this summer no doubt at the forefront of both their minds.

In terms of injuries for the visitors, Amadou Onana (hamstring), Pau Torres (calf) and Tyrone Mings (hamstring) are all out of action.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 0-1 Aston Villa

A scrappy game in Croydon will be decided by just a solitary strike from Rogers.