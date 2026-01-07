Is Brentford vs Sunderland on TV? Live streams, preview, and how to watch Premier League clash

Watch Brentford vs Sunderland today in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Sunderland: key information • Date: Wednesday, 7 December 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Brentford smashed Everton 4-2 at the weekend with man of the moment Igor Thiago scoring a hat-trick.

Keith Andrews continues to work miracles in west London, and that's now just one defeat in six for the Bees heading into their clash with Sunderland.

Equally, Sunderland are in a solid run of form too, earning another spirited point away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Brian Brobbey's leveller now means the Black Cats have lost just two of their last ten in the Premier League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brentford vs Sunderland in the UK?

Brentford vs Sunderland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

If you're outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Brentford vs Sunderland in the US

Brentford vs Sunderland is one of several of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Is there a Brentford vs Sunderland free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game, but you may be able to watch Brentford vs Sunderland by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Brentford vs Sunderland from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets to Brentford vs Sunderland?

Brentford vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Brentford sit in a respectable 7th position heading into this clash with Sunderland.

Only behind Manchester United by a point, a win for the Bees and results going their way could mean a potential midweek climb into the top five places.

Star striker Thiago now has 15 goals in 21 games this season, and with form like that, Brentford may struggle to keep hold of him come the summer months.

In terms of players missing for their latest clash, Dango Outtara and Frank Onyeka are at AFCON, whilst Josh Dasilva is still out with an injury.

Sunderland earned yet another draw against Spurs, their ninth of the season, meaning they have the most of any side in the division to this point.

Regis Le Bris's side continues to hover around the European places and has navigated through an extremely tricky festive fixture list with ease.

Next up is another clash in the capital, although the Black Cats still have six players away at AFCON in Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Arthur Masuaku, Bertrand Traore, Reinildo Mandava and Habib Diarra.

Elsewhere, Wilson Isidor and Aji Alese are also currently sidelined with individual issues and are expected to play no part.

Brentford vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 5-5 Sunderland

Brentford love a goal, and so do Sunderland, so both teams to score is a given. We, for some reason, think this could be a classic and end in a 5-5 tie.