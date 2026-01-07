How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United: Live streams, TV coverage as caretaker manager Darren Fletcher begins another new Utd era

Darren Fletcher will take charge of Manchester United at Turf Moor

Watch Burnley vs Manchester United today as Scott Parker's Clarets look to repair failing form against a team in turmoil. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Manchester United key information • Date: Wednesday, 7 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

Somewhat inconveniently, Manchester United have been asked to interrupt their shenanigans to play a football match this week.

Amid a reportedly explosive rift with sporting director Jason Wilcox, head coach Ruben Amorim was shown the Old Trafford door on Monday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Manchester United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Burnley vs Manchester United on TV in the UK

Burnley vs Manchester United will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and the Sky Sports+ app in the UK as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Burnley vs Manchester United in the US

Burnley vs Manchester United is going out on USA Network in the States.

No cable? No problem. You can stream USA on a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV or Sling.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Manchester United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Burnley vs Manchester United from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Burnley vs Manchester United.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Premier League preview

Despite their seemingly endemic failings and Amorim's inability to overcome them, the season is far from a lost cause for the Red Devils.

United started the week in sixth place in the Premier League table, three points behind Liverpool in third but also three points above Everton in 12th.

With former midfielder Darren Fletcher installed as caretaker manager, United's first post-Amorim job – before mending any bridges they might look to repair with players in exile, for example – is to hold their ground in the league.

They would have preferred to play their first and possibly only game under Fletcher at Old Trafford but Burnley are proving a soft enough landing as away trips go.

Tickets

Parker is another manager in a tricky spot. Since the start of November, Burnley have lost nine of their 11 matches in the Premier League, drawing the other two.

After a slow but steady start, the Clarets are in a dire state. Nottingham Forest are nine points above them in 17th place and Burnley have only won 12 points all season.

The previous meeting between these two was a meagre false dawn for Amorim. Three days after their Carabao Cup humiliation at Grimsby Town, United overcame two sloppy Burnley goals to ensure their dominance led to three points at Old Trafford.

That Bruno Fernandes penalty to win the game seven minutes into stoppage time feels like a very long time ago.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

For all their difficulties, United are both the favourites and by far the better team.