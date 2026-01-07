How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere as Daniel Farke's men look to continue Premier League resurgence on Tyneside

Watch Newcastle United vs Leeds United today as Leeds look to continue a seven-game unbeaten run. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United key information • Date: Wednesday, 7 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Wednesday's trip to St James' Park could prove quite the acid test for Leeds' recovering Premier League form.

Wins have been rare but the promoted side are unbeaten in seven matches and have played Chelsea, Liverpool twice and Manchester United in that run.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle United vs Leeds United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle United vs Leeds United on TV in the UK

Newcastle United vs Leeds United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports+ app in the UK as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports

Watch Newcastle United vs Leeds United in the US

Newcastle United vs Leeds United is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock

How to watch Newcastle United vs Leeds United in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Leeds United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Is there a Newcastle United vs Leeds United free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Newcastle United vs Leeds United by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Newcastle United vs Leeds United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home.

FourFourTwo's tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United: Premier League preview

Playing a largely solid but occasionally underwhelming Newcastle team away from Elland Road will tell Daniel Farke a lot about the real status of his team.

If they were to find a win and keep that streak going in style, Leeds would have to fancy themselves to stay in the Premier League.

They'd be on 25 points, full of confidence and a proven quantity with some seriously impressive wins under their belts.

With three points on Wednesday, Leeds would also be four points behind Newcastle. Football comes at you fast.

The Magpies are undoubtedly behind where they wanted to be as the second half of the Premier League season begins.

Newcastle are in the top half and within striking distance of the European places. They picked off Crystal Palace and Burnley either side of New Year's Day to keep themselves in the mix.

Eddie Howe can point to his team's home form as a positive aspect of their season. They've won six of their matches at St James' Park, drawing twice.

Only Arsenal and Liverpool have beaten them at home in the Premier League in 2025-26. If Farke and Leeds can overcome that, they really are onto something.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-2 Leeds United

FourFourTwo thinks this one is too tight to call but it could well be a thriller.