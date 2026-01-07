How to watch Everton vs Wolves: TV and streaming information for mid-week Premier League match

Watch Everton vs Wolves today in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Wolves: key information • Date: Wednesday, 7 December 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Everton's early-season home form seems to have quickly diminished in recent weeks.

A 4-2 hammering at the hands of Brentford last time out has got fans curious as to what's in store for the Toffees in the second half of the season.

Wolves earned their very first win of the campaign against fellow strugglers West Ham and will be looking to make it two in two on Merseyside.

Rob Edwards' side have been much improved in recent weeks, having also earned a spirited point against Manchester United over the festive period.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Everton vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Everton vs Wolves in the UK?

Everton vs Wolves will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

If you're outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Everton vs Wolves in the US

Everton vs Wolves is one of several games available to stream live in the United States this week on Peacock.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Is there a Everton vs Wolves free live stream?

No dedicated free-to-air broadcasters are showing the game, but you may be able to watch Everton vs Wolves by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Everton vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality, and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Can I still get tickets to Everton vs Wolves?

Everton vs Wolves: Premier League preview

It's now just one win in five for Everton in the Premier League of late.

Beto and Thierno Barry both scored in a 4-2 loss at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last time out, as the Bees buzzed to victory on Merseyside.

Moyes' men have lost Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye at the Africa Cup of Nations over the festive period, with both players perhaps proving to be big misses.

Bidding to bounce back against Wolves, the Toffees will also be without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman, who are all working their way back from hamstring injuries.

Wolves have yielded four points from their last two games, something which will more than please Edwards.

Goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and teenager Mateus Mané helped them to victory over West Ham last time out.

That success was the first of the season for the Old Gold, but Wanderers are still some 15 points from safety and will need a miracle to survive.

Although not out of the question, facing an out-of-form Everton side couldn't have come at a better time, with Wolves looking to make it two in two.

Everton vs Wolves: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-2 Wolves

We fancy the Wanderers to grab another three points and really send eyeballs around the division, especially those involved in a relegation scrap.