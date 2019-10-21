Men arrested after FA Cup racism allegations
Two men have been arrested over racist abuse during an FA Cup match between Haringey Borough FC and Yeovil Town on Saturday.
The men – aged 23 and 26 – were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault, the Metropolitan Police said.
The fourth-qualifying-round match at Haringey’s Coles Park ground saw the players walk off in the 64th minute, shortly after Yeovil had gone 1-0 up via a penalty.
Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information.— Haringey Borough FC (@HaringeyBoroFC) October 19, 2019
Haringey said the match had been abandoned due to racist abuse and their defender Coby Rowe wrote on his social media account that he had been a victim.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.