Mendes: Mourinho is still the world's best manager

Jose Mourinho remains the world's best manager despite his Chelsea axing, insists agent Jorge Mendes.

After seeing Chelsea romp to the 2014-15 Premier League title, Mourinho parted with the embattled Londoners by mutual consent on Thursday.

Chelsea's hierarchy finally lost patience following Monday's 2-1 loss at surprise leaders Leicester City, the club's ninth league defeat in 16 matches.

However, Mendes leapt to the defence of his client, who reportedly fell out with the playing squad with Chelsea languishing just a point above the relegation zone.

"Jose Mourinho does not stop being who he is and he is still the best coach in the world despite leaving Chelsea," Mendes told Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

"When Mourinho left Chelsea the first time, he accepted a tremendous challenge and did what no-one in the football world believed he could do and that was to take on Inter and lead them to win the Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia, a truly remarkable achievement.

"Then he went to Real Madrid and inspired an historic achievement of the Spanish league, beating all possible records against a great Barcelona, ​​and also the Copa del Rey.

"Today, Mourinho is still the man who coached the English champions and even so, he does not need someone to defend him because, I repeat, he has an amazing career that undoubtedly speaks for him."