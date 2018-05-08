Mendy: I'm at full power and ready for World Cup
After missing most of the season through injury, Benjamin Mendy said he would be ready for France at the World Cup.
France defender Benjamin Mendy insisted he would be at "full power" for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Mendy, 23, returned from a serious knee injury for Manchester City in April, meaning he has played just seven games this season.
But the four-time France international believes he will be ready for the World Cup, which begins in mid-June, if he is picked.
"I'll do like everyone else and try to get as much playing time as possible," Mendy told SFR Sport.
"We'll see when the [squad] list comes out.
"Physically and mentally, I'm at full power and I'm ready to go to Russia."
France will face Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C at the World Cup.
