Mendy suffers knee injury, leaves France squad with Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette and Benjamin Mendy have each pulled out of the France squad for this month's international matches.
Benjamin Mendy has left the France squad after being diagnosed with a knee injury, while Alexandre Lacazette has also been replaced.
The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Monday that Arsenal striker Lacazette has withdrawn after a consultation between national team doctor Franck Le Gall and Gunners medical staff.
The 27-year-old had only been officially added to the France squad on Monday, after Manchester United's Anthony Martial pulled out with a groin problem.
The FFF did not specify the injury to Lacazette, who has been replaced in the squad by Alassane Plea.
... and another update: is unable to join up with Les Bleus, so forward will take his place. November 12, 2018
However, they did confirm that Manchester City full-back Mendy has suffered "a sprained left knee and a meniscal injury" and will return to his club for treatment.
Lyon defender Ferland Mendy has replaced his namesake in Didier Deschamps' set-up.
France face Netherlands in the Nations League on Friday before a friendly match with Uruguay four days later.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.