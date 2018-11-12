Ferland Mendy News and Features
Date of birth: June 8, 1995
Instagram: @ferland_mendy
Club(s): Le Havre, Lyon, Real Madrid
Country: France
Signing fee: £43.2 million
Was told at the age of 15 that he might never play football again after hip surgery left him in a wheelchair. After spells with Le Havre and Lyon, he signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, making his debut in a 2-2 draw at Villarreal. Was called into the France squad for the first time in November 2018 after an injury to Benjamin Mendy and made his bow against Uruguay.
7 intriguing transfers that have gone under the radar this summer
By Ethan Van Ristell
Transfer news There are always those moves you didn't even realise had happened until the opening day of the season. So here's our pick of the ones you may have missed…
Lyon put €55m price tag on left-back after Real Madrid's offer is rejected
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Real Madrid's initial bid of around €30 million for Ferland Mandy has been rebuffed by Lyon.
