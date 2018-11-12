Ferland Mendy News and Features

Date of birth: June 8, 1995

Instagram: @ferland_mendy

Club(s): Le Havre, Lyon, Real Madrid

Country: France

Signing fee: £43.2 million

Was told at the age of 15 that he might never play football again after hip surgery left him in a wheelchair. After spells with Le Havre and Lyon, he signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, making his debut in a 2-2 draw at Villarreal. Was called into the France squad for the first time in November 2018 after an injury to Benjamin Mendy and made his bow against Uruguay.