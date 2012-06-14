Menez reveals past Man United talks

The French international completed a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain from AS Roma last summer and is currently away with the national team at Euro 2012.

The 25-year-old made his breakthrough as a youngster with Sochaux before moving onto Monaco and Roma.

However, Menez admitted his career path could have panned out differently after discussing joining the United youth ranks as a talented 15-year-old.

"It was great fun. It is a club with a great coach, great players and I was flattered that they were interested in me," he told L’Equipe.

"In Mr Ferguson's office, my brother and I had a long talk and he explained to me what he wanted to do with me. It was too early, though, for me to go abroad.

"I did think about it. You think maybe it is now or never. But in such moments you have to remain calm. I had already been at Sochaux for three years and was in no rush to leave.

"I remember visiting the training centre and seeing the first team players - notably Mikael Silvestre.

"Then we had a meeting with Ferguson. I was impressed, he is a coach with so many titles. I didn't say much, I just listened to what he told me. He even spoke about wages. He is a very honest man and doesn't say things just to get you to sign."