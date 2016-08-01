Menez targets Europe after joining Bordeaux

Jeremy Menez is targeting European football with Bordeaux after the forward finalised his move from AC Milan to the Ligue 1 club.

Menez struggled to make an impact at AC Milan due to injuries but is looking forward to a fresh start after signing a three-year deal.

Bordeaux coach Jocelyn Gourvennec was crucial in convincing Menez to sign for the club, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.

"I talked a lot with the coach, he pushed me to come here," said Menez.

"Bordeaux is a family club, a club that suits me. I was really well received by the president, the coach, the staff that I know. I have everything to be happy and successful here."

Menez is refusing to set individual targets on his return to Ligue 1, insisting he wants to have "fun" at Bordeaux.

"My personal ambition is primarily to have fun," he said.

"The ambition is that Bordeaux return to Europe. This is a club that deserves to be in Europe."