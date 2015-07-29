Messi and Neymar available for start of season

Barcelona's Copa America stars - including Lionel Messi and Neymar - will be available for the club's opening fixtures of the season.

Messi was unable to break his trophy duck on the international stage as Argentina lost the Copa final to hosts Chile, for whom Barca goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the successful captain, while Brazil were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Paraguay.

Barca's Copa contingent will return to training over the coming days, with Brazil duo Neymar and Dani Alves available for Sunday's friendly against Fiorentina.

Messi, compatriot Javier Mascherano and Bravo are due to return to training on Monday and will be given the chance to get their eye in against Roma next Wednesday.

Barca will hope the limited preparations will have their South American stars in shape for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla and Supercopa de Espana versus Athletic Bilbao, before their Liga campaign begins against the Basque side.