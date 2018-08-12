Messi becomes Barca's most decorated player with 33rd title

Lionel Messi stands alone as the most decorated player in Barcelona history after Sunday's Supercopa de Espana triumph.

New captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi celebrated his 33rd title as LaLiga champions Barca edged Spanish rivals Sevilla 2-1 in Tangier.

Messi moved ahead of club great Andres Iniesta – the man he replaced as skipper following his transfer to Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe – for the most trophies at Camp Nou.

The 31-year-old superstar has won nine LaLiga titles, four Champions League crowns, six Copas del Rey and eight Supercopas as well as three UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies since debuting in 2005.

Messi and Barca are next in action against Boca Juniors in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday before opening their LaLiga title defence with the visit of Alaves on Saturday.