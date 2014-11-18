Messi coy over his future at Barcelona

The Argentinian came through Barca's famed youth academy at La Masia, and has since become the talisman during one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

Messi, 27, has always stated that he wishes to remain at Camp Nou until retirement, but in an interview with Argentine newspaper Ole, the forward left a subtle hint that he could move away from the club at some point in the future.

"I'm just living in the present, I'm thinking about having a great year at Barcelona and about winning the titles we want to win at Barcelona. Nothing more," he said.

"After that, we'll see. Football has a lot of twists and turns.

"I always said that I'd like to stay there forever, but things don't always work out as you want them to.

"I have said it many times - if it were up to me, I would stay forever.

"But like I said just now, things don't always turn out how you would like, especially in football, which is so changeable and in which so many things happen."