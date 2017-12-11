Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League

Barcelona against Chelsea has got everyone's mouths watering in the Champions League last 16, but Lionel Messi would probably have preferred a different opponent.

FACT Messi has faced Chelsea eight times without scoring a single goal from 29 shots; his worst record against a single club during his career

Messi is unquestionably one of the best ever to play the game with 525 goals for Barcelona since his debut in 2004.

In that time he has won 29 major trophies with the Catalan giants, including eight LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Individual honours have come his way too with five Ballons d'Or and four European Golden Shoe awards.

He will go into the last 16 just three short of a century of Champions League goals, however, scoring against Chelsea is something he has never done in eight attempts.

The Argentine maestro has recorded 29 shots in those meetings with the Premier League club without success, a duck he will hope to break in 2018.