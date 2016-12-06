Messi fails to match Ronaldo's Champions League record
Lionel Messi fell short of one of Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League records as he could only score once past Borussia Monchengladbach.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi was unable to equal a Champions League record held by rival Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, despite scoring against Borussia Monchengladbach.
A trio of Champions League hat-tricks this term left Messi just two goals shy of Ronaldo's record tally of 11 strikes in a group phase.
Though Messi opened the scoring at Camp Nou, he could not produce another, with Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer in inspired form against the Argentina forward, producing a marvellous one-handed reflex stop to deny him from a diving header in the second half.
Arda Turan scored a hat-trick as Barca waltzed to a 4-0 win, their third home success without conceding in the Champions League this term.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.