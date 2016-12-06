Messi fails to match Ronaldo's Champions League record

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was unable to equal a Champions League record held by rival Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, despite scoring against Borussia Monchengladbach.

A trio of Champions League hat-tricks this term left Messi just two goals shy of Ronaldo's record tally of 11 strikes in a group phase.

Though Messi opened the scoring at Camp Nou, he could not produce another, with Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer in inspired form against the Argentina forward, producing a marvellous one-handed reflex stop to deny him from a diving header in the second half.

Arda Turan scored a hat-trick as Barca waltzed to a 4-0 win, their third home success without conceding in the Champions League this term.