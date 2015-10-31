Messi makes Barcelona the best - Bravo

Lionel Messi makes Barcelona the best football team in the world, according to Claudio Bravo.

Argentina captain Messi has been sidelined with a knee injury since Barca's 2-1 win over Las Palmas last month

Goalkeeper Bravo accepts that Messi remains the key to Luis Enrique's side but has praised Luis Suarez and Neymar for their form during his absence.

"Leo is a unique player, he gives us a bit extra compared to any other major club," he told Mundo Deportivo. "He's impossible to replace, but we have other players who have that kind of ability, like Luis and Ney, who are doing amazingly well.

"They make you feel calm. When you reach a big moment you know they're going to stand up for the team.

"I knew from the first moment he [Suarez] was eager to succeed. He's a natural goalscorer and he opens up a lot of games with his ability.

"We're all very clear on our roles and Ney, at a young age, has a lot of experience and influence. He takes that responsibility and it's good for the team."

Bravo continues to be rotated with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barca starting XI but the Chile international denied he is unhappy at missing out on the majority of Champions League matches.

"It's not my job to say whether I want to play in the league, the Champions League... my job is to be ready to play," he said. "I want to compete in all competitions but it is up to the coach to decide who plays in each one. We all work to do what we're asked.

"It would be crazy to say I'm unhappy at the best club in the world. I'm happier than ever."