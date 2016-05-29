Messi on the mend, say Argentina

Lionel Messi is making good progress in his recovery from a back injury, according to Argentina team doctor Daniel Martinez.

The Barcelona star had to be substituted during the 1-0 friendly win over Honduras after a collision left him with heavy discomfort in both his back and ribs.

Argentina boss Gerard Martino said it was a "nasty" impact and Messi was sent for further medical tests to ascertain the extent of the damage.

While the 28-year-old's chances of facing Chile in Argentina's Copa America opener on June 6 remain in doubt, Martinez is encouraged by the forward's recovery so far.

"Messi is better, he has less pain. His recovery is day-to-day, there are various treatments for this type of hit," he told La Nacion.

"When you have less discomfort in the region, you can have massages that can help to alleviate the pain."