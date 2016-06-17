Messi: More to come from Argentina

Lionel Messi is confident there is more to come from Argentina at the Copa America Centenario.

A back injury kept Messi out of Argentina's group stage opener against Chile, but he featured as a substitute in victories over Panama, in which he scored a hat-trick, and Bolivia.

The captain could return to the starting line-up for the quarter-final meeting with Venezuela at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

With the Copa entering its closing stages, Messi believes Argentina are only going to improve in their bid to end a 23-year wait for a senior international triumph.

"As we move forward, we're going to grow," the Barcelona superstar told Ole.

"We are doing well in all aspects. We have already been working together for a while and have got to know the coaching staff, and they us.

"From the beginning until now, we have grown a lot."

Despite being bottom of the CONMEBOL World Cup 2018 qualifying section and without a win, Venezuela edged out 15-time champions Uruguay in Group D and were only denied top spot by Mexico.

Messi feels Rafael Dudamel's team are worthy of their place in the last eight and cannot be underestimated.

"We are aware there is no margin for error. Very tough matches are coming," he continued.

"Some think Venezuela are an easy opponent but they are not. We will not take anything for granted, we know what is at stake.

"If Venezuela have reached the quarter-finals it's on merit. No one gave them anything.

"They are not better than Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, obviously, but if Venezuela are there they deserve it."