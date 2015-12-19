Messi, Neymar train with Barcelona before Club World Cup final

Barcelona have received some good news from the treatment table ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final against River Plate as both Lionel Messi and Neymar have resumed squad training.

Messi was forced to sit out the 3-0 semi-final win over Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao after suffering from renal colic, a type of abdominal pain commonly caused by kidney stones.

The Argentina international has fully recovered from his physical problems, though, and seems ready to face River in the final in Yokohama.

Neymar, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury in training ahead of the Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month and has since been out of action.

The Brazil international missed the games against Leverkusen, Deportivo La Coruna and Guangzhou as a result, but has now re-joined his team-mates on the training pitch.

Head coach Luis Enrique stated earlier this week that he would not take any risks with the 23-year-old, but he appears to have recovered in time to make his comeback versus the Copa Libertadores winners.