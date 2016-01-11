Messi, Ronaldo snub each other in Ballon d'Or voting

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his Portugal counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo did not vote for each other during the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or.

Messi, who eventually emerged victorious with 41.33 per cent of the votes, gave his top vote to Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez, ahead of Neymar and Andres Iniesta.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo, meanwhile, who had to settle for 27.76 per cent of the votes, picked three team-mates as well, going with Karim Benzema ahead of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale.

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino named Messi, Sergio Aguero and Javier Mascherano as his top three, while Portugal boss Fernando Santos voted for Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar.

Neymar, who completed the podium with 7.86 per cent of the votes, backed Messi, ahead of Suarez and Ivan Rakitic.

Furthermore, Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger left out both Messi and Ronaldo from this top three, going with Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Neymar instead.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Arjen Robben both snubbed the Madrid star as well, naming the trio of Messi, Neymar and Suarez instead.

England skipper Wayne Rooney gave Messi his vote, ahead of Muller and Ronaldo.