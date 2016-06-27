Messi set to retire from international football

Lionel Messi is set to retire from international football following Argentina's loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final on Sunday.

For the third successive year, Argentina came up short in a final of a major tournament, following losses in the 2014 World Cup and 2015 Copa deciders.

For Messi, it was his fourth loss in a tournament final - having played in their 2007 Copa defeat to Brazil - with Argentina still without a major trophy in 23 years.

The Barcelona star admitted after the game that Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium was set to be his last in an Argentina shirt.

"The decision is already made. That's it," Messi said.

"I have tried a lot. It's what I am feeling right now. I'm very sad this is happening again.

"I have missed my penalty. It was very important. That's it."

The 29-year-old Messi, who recently broke the nation's all-time scoring record with his 55th international goal, added: "I was thinking about it in the locker room. That this is the end for me in the national team.

"It's four finals, it's not for me. Unfortunately we tried, I tried, but that's it.

"It's for the good of everyone. We were not satisfied with making the final and not winning it.

"I've tried a lot to be champion with Argentina. It didn't happen, I couldn't do it."