Messi should not captain Argentina - Passarella

Daniel Passarella does not believe Lionel Messi is the right man to captain Argentina.

Passarella skippered Argentina to their first World Cup title in 1978 and was part of the squad that triumphed again in Mexico eight years later.

The South American giants are without a senior international trophy since lifting the Copa America in 1993, with Messi a defeated finalist on four occasions, three of which have come in the past three years.

The Barcelona forward retired from international duty after the penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final in June, but he later reversed his decision and was given the armband by new coach Edgardo Bauza.

Passarella has questioned that decision, claiming centre-back Ramiro Funes Mori is better suited to the role.

"Not giving the captaincy of Argentina to Messi would take a weight off of him," said the former Argentina coach in an interview with Chilean publication El Mercurio.

"I think Argentina already have a great leader, which is Ramiro Funes Mori. He should be the captain.

"The leader of the group is something different to the way you play and the talent of each player.

"I admire Messi, but I think his personality, his way of being, is withdrawn and timid."