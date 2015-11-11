Messi, Suarez and Neymar do not have any ego - Pique

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has hailed the selfless attitude of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar and believes the trio's lack of ego is key to their success.

The Catalans' attacking trident - nicknamed MSN - netted a stunning 122 goals in all competitions in 2014-15 and Pique is thoroughly impressed by their generosity towards each other.

"The key of these three is the relationship that they have," Pique told the Telegraph.

"You can see that on the pitch. It's magnificent. For example, when one is scoring a lot and the other is not scoring - Neymar, the other day, he gave the penalty to Suarez. When you see this kind of attitude, it means a lot.

"The only problem when you have players of this magnitude is the ego. Suarez was the main star in Liverpool, Leo before we had Suarez and Neymar; it was just him. And how they connect – they do not have any ego and this is the most important part.

"And they are different. Neymar is the best one-on-one. He is unstoppable. You have Leo Messi who is the most complete player in the world – he can attack, defend, he can head the ball even though he is small. And then you have Suarez and his first touch in the box is fantastic.

"It's really easy to win titles when you have team-mates like Messi. Well, not really easy but easier than if you have another kind of player. To have Messi, Neymar and Suarez up-front, it is the best in the world."

Neymar has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances so far this competition, Suarez has found the net 13 times in 17 games, while Messi has netted six in 10 games for a combined tally of 32 as they aim to surpass last season's figure.