Messi, Suarez and Neymar not machines - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has defended Barcelona's attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in the wake of their underwhelming performance in the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Catalans' front three have played a major role in their successful 2015-16 campaign so far, scoring 107 goals in all competitions, but they were unable to make the difference at the weekend.

However, Luis Enrique was in no mood to blame the forward trio following the Clasico defeat.

"Messi, Suarez and Neymar are the best in the world, but they are not machines," Luis Enrique said at a media conference.

"Our attackers are of the highest level, but that does not mean Barcelona are unbeatable.

"What we have achieved is not solely down to them and neither are they to blame when things don't go our way.

"Our attacking trident is in good shape."

Arda Turan also received his fair share of criticism in the wake of Barcelona's defeat, with the Turkey international coming off the bench to replace Ivan Rakitic with the score still 1-1, but Luis Enrique refused to criticise the midfielder, too.

"It would be silly to blame the defeat on one player," he added.

"We cannot blame individuals when we lose. Arda came on at the worst possible moment. Madrid would have scored without him as well. He gives us a lot of quality and rarely loses possession.

"It is true that not everybody adapts at the same speed, but he has adapted and knows how we play."