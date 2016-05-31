Messi on track in recovery
Lionel Messi is on track in his recovery from the back and rib injuries suffered while playing for Argentina.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi is recovering well from his back and rib injuries ahead of the Copa America Centenario.
The Barcelona star had to be substituted during his side's 1-0 friendly win over Honduras after a collision on Friday.
Messi is continuing to undergo treatment as he slowly recovers, with Argentina also saying he is comfortable with basic daily activities.
The 28-year-old's progress is a good sign for Gerardo Martino's men, who open their Copa campaign against Chile on June 6.
Messi and Co. will also face Panama and Bolivia in Group D as they look for a 15th continental title.
