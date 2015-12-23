Messi wanted to play for Inter - Veron

Former Argentina international Juan Sebastian Veron revealed countryman Lionel Messi once told him he wanted to play for Inter in Serie A.

Barcelona star Messi - out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 season - has been linked with a move to Inter on more than one occasion throughout his career.

And Veron, who spent several seasons playing for Sampdoria, Parma, Lazio and Inter during a 20-year career, said Messi had previously spoken to him about his desire to play for the Milan club.

"It's been a few years, but one time he told me he would like to play at Inter," Veron told Tuttosport.

"But let me be clear, this was something that happened in the past.

"[Massimo] Moratti was still there and, frankly, I see it impossible that Leo leaves Barcelona."