Messi will pick himself up from Argentina woe - Pique

Gerard Pique said Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi will pick himself up from his Copa America disappointment after announcing his Argentina retirement.

Captain Messi was visibly dejected as he said he was retiring from national team duty in the aftermath of Argentina's 4-2 loss on penalties to Chile following a goalless 120 minutes in Sunday's Copa America Centenario final.

Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer with 55 and 113 international caps, Messi has been inundated with requests to rethink his decision and Pique offered his support to the 29-year-old following Spain's Euro 2016.

"I've not spoken with Messi. I know the same as you," Pique said after Spain lost 2-0 to Italy in the last 16.

"I'm sure it was a big blow, but I know how competitive he is and I know he will pick himself up from this, as many others have done before."