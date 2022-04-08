Mesut Ozil moving to Hull City: the incredible report linking ex-Arsenal playmaker with the Tigers

Former Arsenal no.10 Mesut Ozil is choosing between Hull City and Inter Miami as his next club.

That's the outlandish claim touted by Spanish outlet AS (opens in new tab), who say the silky German is close to terminating his contract with boyhood side Fenerbahce after falling out with chiefs at the Turkish giants.

One of the finest playmakers of a generation, Ozil joined the Istanbul-based giants in January 2021, following a drawn-out saga at the Emirates Stadium. Frozen out of Mikel Arteta's squad, the World Cup winner ended his lucrative deal at the Gunners early in order to force a move to Turkey, where he has ancestry.

Ozil enjoyed eight years of success at Arsenal, breaking assist records, winning FA Cup trophies and being the creative talisman of Arsene Wenger's side but has life a little trickier since his move last season. The lack of football that he played in his last two years in the Premier League couldn't have helped.

Now, Hull City are reportedly prepared to make an offer to Ozil, thanks to the Championship club having Turkish owners. David Beckham's Inter Miami are reportedly in the frame, too, where Goldenballs could reunite Ozil with former Real Madrid teammate Gonzalo Higuain.

Ozil is one of the most celebrated footballers of his time. The likes of Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo have waxed lyrical about the abilities of the attacking midfielder, who won the German footballer of the year award multiple times at his peak.

The 33-year-old is valued at around £2.7m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

