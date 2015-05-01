Metz 0 Marseille 2: Gignac double ends miserable run

Andre-Pierre Gignac was at the double as Marseille ended their long wait for a Ligue 1 win with a 2-0 victory at struggling Metz on Friday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were firmly in the running for the title not so long ago, but a dreadful run of four straight defeats put them in danger of missing out on Europe.

However, Gignac struck in either half at Stade Saint-Symphorien to move Marseille back into fourth place - albeit having played a game more than Saint-Etienne - and relieve some of the pressure on Bielsa.

Gignac's 19th Ligue 1 goal of the season - and the 100th of his career in the French top flight - arrived seven minutes before the break.

The striker capitalised on a collision between Metz goalkeeper Anthony Mfa Mezui and defender Jose Palomino from a corner, swivelling before expertly finishing with his right foot from 15 yards.

Andre Ayew almost doubled Marseille's advantage soon after half-time, but Mezui made an outstanding save from his point-blank volley.

But there was nothing Mezui could do when faced with Gignac one-on-one in the 62nd minute, as the France international produced a classy dink over the home keeper to secure a much-needed three points for Bielsa.