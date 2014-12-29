Metz striker Maiga earns Mali recall for AFCON

The on-loan West Ham frontman has not featured for his national team since a 3-1 friendly defeat to South Korea in October 2013.

Maiga's last competitive outing came at AFCON 2013, but the 27-year-old's four goals in 10 league appearances have caught the eye of Mali coach Henryk Kasperczak, despite the striker being disciplined by the Ligue 1 club for an unauthorised absence earlier this month.

Ajaccio goalkeeper Oumar Sissoko is dropped from the squad in favour of N'Tji Michel Samake who, along with Maiga and midfielder Abdou Traore, is one of three players not to have played a qualifying fixture ahead of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

Roma midfielder Seydou Keita will wear the captain's armband as Mali look to build on their third-place finish in 2013.

Mali's campaign begins against Cameroon in Malabo on January 20 before clashes with Ivory Coast and Guinea in Group D.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Germain Berthe (Onze Createurs), Soumaila Diakite (Esteghlal Khuzestan), N'Tji Michel Samake (CS Duguwolofila).

Defenders: Idrissa Coulibaly (Hassania Agadir), Ousmane Coulibaly (Platanias), Salif Coulibaly (TP Mazembe), Drissa Diakite (Bastia), Fousseyni Diawara (Tours), Mohamed Konate (Renaissance Berkane), Adama Tamboura (Randers), Molla Wague (Udinese).

Midfielders: Sigamary Diarra (Valenciennes), Souleymane Diarra (AS Real), Tongo Hamed Doumbia (Toulouse), Seydou Keita (Roma), Mamoutou N'Diaye (Zulte Waregem), Ibourahima Sidibe (MAS Fes), Yacouba Sylla (Erciyesspor), Abdou Traore (Bordeaux), Idrissa Traore (Stade Malien).

Forwards: Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Bordeaux), Abdoulaye Diaby (Mouscron), Modibo Maiga (Metz), Bakary Sako (Wolves), Mustapha Yatabare (Trabzonspor), Sambou Yatabare (Guingamp).

Reserves: Cheick Fantamady Diarra (Auxerre), Souleymane Diarra (AS Real), Abdoulay Samake (CO Bamako), Khalifa Traore (SCO Angers), Idrissa Traore (Stade Malien), Mohammed Traore (El Merreikh).