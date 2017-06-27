Mexican fan brawl breaks out... in a fundraiser match

The two Mexican clubs went head-to-head for the match organised as a fundraiser for the United Soccer Talents foundation in California.

The exhibition was meant to be a bit of harmless fun, with club legends making appearances for both teams.

But tensions boiled over and a mass brawl suspended the match after fighting fans poured onto the pitch at half-time, with Club America leading 2-1 at the time.

Around 50 people were involved in the scrap, which led to one man being knocked unconscious and another five arrested.

Ah, the spirit of pre-season.