Mexican fan brawl breaks out... in a fundraiser match
Club America and Pumas fans clashed on the pitch in Santa Ana.
The two Mexican clubs went head-to-head for the match organised as a fundraiser for the United Soccer Talents foundation in California.
The exhibition was meant to be a bit of harmless fun, with club legends making appearances for both teams.
But tensions boiled over and a mass brawl suspended the match after fighting fans poured onto the pitch at half-time, with Club America leading 2-1 at the time.
Around 50 people were involved in the scrap, which led to one man being knocked unconscious and another five arrested.
Ah, the spirit of pre-season.
- Victor Wanyama street sign taken away one day after it goes up
- Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has definitely still got it
In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.