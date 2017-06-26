Victor Wanyama street sign taken away one day after it goes up

Kenya international Wanyama was honoured with a street naming ceremony in Dar es Salaam, as revealed to his Instagram followers who saw the Spurs man being mobbed on the streets.

But the goodwill gesture has been retracted just a day on, as a statement from the local Ubungo council said procedures to rename the street were not followed.

The sign has been taken away for now, with no suggestion of if or when it will return.

The Tottenham midfielder is currently on holiday in Tanzania, and attended a local tournament in Ubongo. He described his reaction to the street naming as "overwhelming", but hasn't commented on its removal.

