Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has definitely still got it
He might be retired now, but the Italian World Cup winner showed he's still got his technique at the weekend.
Alessandro Del Piero, who scored 290 goals in 705 appearances for Juventus over a 19-year spell, achieved legendary status in Turin by winning Serie A eight times and the Champions League in 1996.
He then went to wind down his playing career at Sydney FC, followed by a brief stint with Delhi Dynamos in India.
But despite having been retired for three years, Del Piero showed over the weekend that he's still got a fine strike on him.
The former Italy international played for Municipal against Michel Salgado's Antigua GFC in a Guatemala City-based 'friendship game', and certainly made an impact.
After nonchalantly walking (literally) to the edge of the box to collect possesion, the 42-year-old netted with a wonderful effort that swerved past the goalkeeper and into the top corner.
The Guatemalan crowd, featuring a cluster of charming red-and-blue umbrellas in one of the stands, liked what they saw as a loud roar circled around the stadium when the ball hit the net. Too right.
