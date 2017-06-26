Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has definitely still got it

Alessandro Del Piero, who scored 290 goals in 705 appearances for Juventus over a 19-year spell, achieved legendary status in Turin by winning Serie A eight times and the Champions League in 1996.

He then went to wind down his playing career at Sydney FC, followed by a brief stint with Delhi Dynamos in India.

But despite having been retired for three years, Del Piero showed over the weekend that he's still got a fine strike on him.

The former Italy international played for Municipal against Michel Salgado's Antigua GFC in a Guatemala City-based 'friendship game', and certainly made an impact.

After nonchalantly walking (literally) to the edge of the box to collect possesion, the 42-year-old netted with a wonderful effort that swerved past the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

The Guatemalan crowd, featuring a cluster of charming red-and-blue umbrellas in one of the stands, liked what they saw as a loud roar circled around the stadium when the ball hit the net. Too right.