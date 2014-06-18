Mexico keeper Ochoa relaxed over future
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is staying relaxed over the issue of his future following his superb display in Mexico's 0-0 draw with Brazil.
Ochoa pulled off a string of excellent saves as Mexico earned a battling stalemate against the FIFA World Cup hosts in their second game of the tournament.
The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent when his contract with Ajaccio, who were relegated from Ligue 1 last season, expires at the end of the month.
Liverpool and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Ochoa in the wake of Tuesday's showing, although the shot-stopper has already expressed a desire to remain in the French top flight.
While Ochoa accepts that his performance will have put him firmly in the shop window, he is in no rush to find a new club.
"I'm not worried about it; my agent takes care of that," Ochoa said. "I'm staying calm, as there are options.
"But it's true that having match like I did tonight (Tuesday) is a pretty good advertisement for a goalkeeper."
Ochoa joined Ajaccio from America in 2011, going on to make 116 appearances for the Corsican club.
