Mexico keeper Ochoa relaxed over future

Ochoa pulled off a string of excellent saves as Mexico earned a battling stalemate against the FIFA World Cup hosts in their second game of the tournament.

The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent when his contract with Ajaccio, who were relegated from Ligue 1 last season, expires at the end of the month.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Ochoa in the wake of Tuesday's showing, although the shot-stopper has already expressed a desire to remain in the French top flight.

While Ochoa accepts that his performance will have put him firmly in the shop window, he is in no rush to find a new club.

"I'm not worried about it; my agent takes care of that," Ochoa said. "I'm staying calm, as there are options.

"But it's true that having match like I did tonight (Tuesday) is a pretty good advertisement for a goalkeeper."

Ochoa joined Ajaccio from America in 2011, going on to make 116 appearances for the Corsican club.