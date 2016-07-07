Mexico name squad for Olympic gold defence

Mexico have confirmed their 18-man squad as they look to defend their Olympic football gold at the upcoming Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The CONCACAF nation secured their first Olympic football gold medal at London 2012 after a 2-1 win over Brazil in the decider.

Oribe Peralta, who scored both goals in the famous win, has been included as one of Mexico's three permitted overage players for Rio 2016.

The 32-year-old Club America striker is joined on the overage list by Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera and Tigres UANL defender Jorge Torres Nilo.

Mexico Olympic coach Raul Gutierrez also elected to choose Manchester United target Hirving Lozano, who was part of the nation's 23-man squad for last month's Copa America Centenario.

Only one of the 18 players - Erick Torres (Houston Dynamo) - play their club football outside of Mexico, with Pachuca (5) having the most representatives in a heavy domestic presence.

Mexico open their Olympic defence against Germany on August 4, followed by matches against fellow Group C opponents Fiji (August 7) and South Korea (August 10).

Mexico squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Lajud (Tijuana), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Jose Javier Abella (Santos Laguna), Erick Aguirre (Pachuca), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL), Carlos Salcedo (Guadalajara), Jordan Silva (Toluca)

Midfielders: Carlos Cisneros (Guadalajara), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Victor Guzman (Pachuca), Michael Perez (Guadalajara), Rodolfo Pizarro (Pachuca)

Forwards: Marco Bueno (Guadalajara), Alfonso Gonzalez (Monterrey), Hirving Lozano (Pachuca), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Erick Torres (Houston Dynamo)