Mexico waiting on Marquez injury

Mexico captain Rafael Marquez could miss his side's Group A fixture against Chile at the Copa America after suffering a thigh injury.

The veteran Verona defender was forced off in the 64th minute of El Tri's disappointing goalless draw against Bolivia on Friday and he is now a major doubt for Monday's clash in Santiago.

"I have hurt my thigh, and I will have to have it assessed in 48 hours to see how it is," Marquez told reporters after the match.

"I don't want to miss the next game but if I am not 100 per cent I will not play."

Marquez's side failed to secure the win they were expected to achieve against Mauricio Soria's side, but the 36-year-old insists he never felt his team were under pressure.

"We only had one difficult moment to deal with in the whole game," he added. "Now we need to be at our best against Chile, but we believe we can get a result."