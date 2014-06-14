Mexico will only get better, warns Ochoa

Miguel Herrera's side delivered an encouraging display in their opening Group A game against Cameroon, ultimately triumphing 1-0 despite seeing two first-half goals harshly ruled out for offside.

Next up for Mexico is a meeting with hosts Brazil, who kicked off the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Croatia, on Tuesday.

And goalkeeper Ochoa expects his side to flourish on the back of their success against Cameroon.

Asked about the prospect of taking on Luiz Felipe Scolari's side, Ochoa said: "We're not nervous about it at all.

"In fact, getting a start like this has calmed our nerves. The team's only going to get stronger and we're on the up and up.

"We'll be going into the game in a happy frame of mind and ready for the challenge."