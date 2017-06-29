Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers plays his own son in pre-season friendly

Anton, who is currently a free agent having played for Brighton, Exeter and Oldham, was named to Celtic's bench by his dad in the Bhoys' 1-0 win over the Austrian club on Wednesday evening. The 24-year-old came on as a half-time substitute and put in a solid display as Celtic went on to win the match 1-0.

Despite being named as a trialist, Brendan insists he is purely training with Celtic for fitness reasons and is not in contention to sign a contract with the Scottish Premiership champions.

"Anton has come with us just to get fit really," manager Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"His season won't start down in England for another week or so. So I asked him to come in. Then we had a few injuries to midfield players, Eboue Kouassi and Kris Ajer.

"I know he can play, he is technically very gifted, Anton. He has a good view of the game and he can come in and slot in and play with the players, and I thought he did very well."

Celtic will begin their competitive season against either Linfield or La Fiorita in the Champions League second qualifying round in July.

