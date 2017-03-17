Michael Essien's wife buys third-tier italian club

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Milan midfielder recently joined Indonesian side Persib Bandung, and now his wife has purchased Italian third-tier side Como.

Akosua Puni Essien paid £206,000 for the Lega Pro side at an auction.

The club was declared bankrupt last year, and the deal doesn't include the training centre or the club’s branding. Sounds like she's got a big task on her hands.

A club statement read: “The new owner and her team wish to make both the first team and the youth team grow and become an integrated part of the city.

“They will put their efforts into creating conditions to take the team back to Serie B and to develop the club’s young talents to the best of their ability.”

Puni Essien describes herself as a “businesswoman, consultant, philanthropist” on her Twitter bio.

She said: “I am honoured to be part of a club that has 110 years of history.”

Como currently sit seventh in Lega Pro and could get a play-off spot.

