Why is Serena Williams at the FA Cup final this weekend?

Serena Williams is set to attend the Women's FA Cup final after her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexia Ohanian bought a reported 10% stake in Chelsea women.

Ohanian, who has invested in women's teams like Angel City in the past, has bought a stake thought to be worth £20m, meaning the club value is at £200m.

It has been reported he will be at Wembley with his wife and tennis star Serena this Sunday as Chelsea take on Manchester United in their hunt for the treble.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian: How did the investment come about?

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian: How did the investment come about?

Ohanian announced his investment on Wednesday holding a Chelsea shirt with both his daughters names on the back.

He also seemed to endorse the investment figure as he quoted a piece from The Times in his announcement that referenced the 10% stake.



He said: "I’ve bet big on women’s sports before—and I’m doing it again. I'm proud to announce that I'm joining @ChelseaFCW as an investor and board member.

"I'm honoured for the chance to help this iconic club become America's favourite @BarclaysWSL team and much, much more.

"These players are rewriting the game. Undefeated season. Eyes on the treble. But this isn’t just about winning titles. It’s about finally matching their talent with the resources, visibility, and respect they deserve. I’ve been right about this before, and I couldn't be more excited.

"And you know we got the entire family READY. Thank you to @AkiMandhar, our club President, and her team for the care package — her integrity and focus on a standard of excellence were a huge factor in why this was such a "Hell Yes"-type investment."



In the past, he has invested in National Women's Soccer League club Angel City, as well as investing some of his daughters' trust funds in the team.

That made his daughters the youngest owners in professional sport. He is also the owner of LA golf club.

Chelsea had an invincible Women's Super League season this campaign and have already won the League Cup.

They were knocked out of the Women's Champions League by holders Barcelona in the semi-finals, so the quadruple is no longer possible.

But a domestic treble is on the cards, and if they claim it, they would do so for just the second time in their history. The only time Chelsea has won the treble was in the 2020/21 season.